TD Asset Management Inc. Has $65.05 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Automatic Data Processing worth $65,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 79.6% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $197,127.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $67,289.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,609.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 109.32 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $85.48 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

