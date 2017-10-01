T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $83.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Get T. Rowe Price Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ TROW) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,362 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $91.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-raised-to-buy-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $84,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $713,177.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Oestreicher sold 10,394 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $863,429.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,577.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,701 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19,500.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.