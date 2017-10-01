Synnex Corporation (SNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Synnex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Synnex Corporation from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Synnex Corporation from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 204,497 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.05. Synnex Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $131.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Synnex Corporation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synnex Corporation will post $8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Synnex Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Synnex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Synnex Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $227,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $109,753.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,446.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,504. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synnex Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synnex Corporation

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

