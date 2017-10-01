Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Decreased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,009 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Paget Leonard Alves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) opened at 31.05 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.61.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

