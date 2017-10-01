Swiss National Bank Has $2,710,000 Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Swiss National Bank maintained its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 256.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 121.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 79.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) opened at 38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.40. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $42.66.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.33 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 35.15%. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 3,750 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $128,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rex D. Mckinney sold 75,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $2,516,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

