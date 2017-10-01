Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Swiss National Bank held its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Groupon worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 45.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,264 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 157.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,713 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Groupon by 234.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,877 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,707 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ GRPN) opened at 5.20 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company’s market cap is $2.89 billion.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.84 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Groupon’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,719 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,267 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

