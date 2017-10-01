Sutherland Asset Management Corp. (SLD) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. (NYSE:SLD) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. (NYSE:SLD) opened at 15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Sutherland Asset Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. (NYSE:SLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Sutherland Asset Management Corp. had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts expect that Sutherland Asset Management Corp. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Sutherland Asset Management Corp.’s payout ratio is 77.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 585,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 64,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 364,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp. by 965.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 163,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sutherland Asset Management Corp. Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

