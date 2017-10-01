Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $1,558,000 Holdings in Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ maintained its position in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene Corporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $148.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.42 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 145.82 on Friday. Celgene Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,027.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,233 shares of company stock worth $6,268,259 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $1,558,000 Holdings in Celgene Corporation (CELG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/supplemental-annuity-collective-trust-of-nj-has-1558000-holdings-in-celgene-corporation-celg.html.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.