Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ (SUPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a report published on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $49.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUPN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) opened at 40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $167,701.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,810 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 156,173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,696,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,873,000 after buying an additional 984,200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $21,474,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $17,553,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $17,220,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy.

