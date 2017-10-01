SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Price Target Raised to $63.00

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) opened at 59.77 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,947,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 20.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,513,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 8.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,758,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,324,000 after acquiring an additional 694,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,947,000 after acquiring an additional 232,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

