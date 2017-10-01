SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) opened at 35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 153.06%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 246,070 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Company Profile

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

