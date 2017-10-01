Suntrust Banks Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in McKesson Corporation were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson Corporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in McKesson Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Corporation by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson Corporation alerts:

In related news, CEO John H. Hammergren sold 100,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $15,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Hammergren sold 99,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $15,235,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,391,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of McKesson Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Vetr cut shares of McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of McKesson Corporation to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC set a $187.00 price target on shares of McKesson Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

WARNING: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Corporation (MCK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/suntrust-banks-inc-increases-stake-in-mckesson-corporation-mck.html.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE MCK) opened at 153.61 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.53 and a 52-week high of $169.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson Corporation’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

McKesson Corporation Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.