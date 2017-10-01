Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,536,000 after buying an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 92.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 569,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,954,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 114.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.75. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $120.17.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.8225 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

