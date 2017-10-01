Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $184,317,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,383,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,666,000 after acquiring an additional 103,578 shares during the last quarter.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frank Slootman sold 252,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $27,538,919.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,902,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $19,144,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,739.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,353 shares of company stock valued at $130,353,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) opened at 117.53 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $20.06 billion. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

