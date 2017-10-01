Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

ETP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sunoco Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $28.00 price target on Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Sunoco Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Sunoco Logistics Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 18.29 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $20.11 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco Logistics Partners will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,650,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,890,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 10,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Logistics Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

