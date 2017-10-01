Sun Life Financial INC Has $273,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) by 24,316.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 220,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $22,797,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 912.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,855 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.76 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Vetr upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) traded down 0.34% on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,346 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.29. Southwest Airlines Company has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

