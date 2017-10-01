Sun Life Financial INC Buys 9,578 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,056.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $106,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $106,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $10,036,417.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,739,301.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $1,202,803.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE MS) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200,481 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

