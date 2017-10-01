Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 5,465.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Waldron LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 17.1% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,535,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 28.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Caldwell & Orkin Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 22.3% during the first quarter. Caldwell & Orkin Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,021,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) traded up 1.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $287.72. 618,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.60 and a 1-year high of $287.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.59.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In related news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $294.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.86.

About Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

