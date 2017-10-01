Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 2,251 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7,503.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,741,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,399,158,000 after acquiring an additional 259,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1,886.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,769,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,280,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118,826 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,258,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,141,000 after acquiring an additional 498,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,797,000 after acquiring an additional 542,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. 1,611,018 shares of the company were exchanged. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $150.15 and a one year high of $215.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

