Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($33.33) price objective on Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZU. Independent Research GmbH set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Suedzucker AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Suedzucker AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.83) target price on shares of Suedzucker AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Suedzucker AG in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Suedzucker AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker AG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.92 ($24.90).

Get Suedzucker AG alerts:

Shares of Suedzucker AG (SZU) opened at 18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.17 and a 200-day moving average of €19.77. Suedzucker AG has a 12-month low of €17.50 and a 12-month high of €25.81. The firm has a market cap of €3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/suedzucker-ag-szu-given-a-28-00-price-target-at-nordlb.html.

About Suedzucker AG

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.