Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 SA alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) opened at 16.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Subsea 7 SA has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Subsea 7 SA had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 SA will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/subsea-7-sa-subcy-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Subsea 7 SA Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA is a provider of seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry. The Company’s segments include SURF and Conventional, i-Tech Services and Corporate. The SURF and Conventional segment includes Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) activities related to the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and installation of systems offshore, including the long-term Pipelay Support Vessel (PLSV) contracts in Brazil, and conventional services, including the fabrication, installation, extension and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water environments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.