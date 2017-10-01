Stock Buyback Program Announced by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares on Friday, September 29th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.22.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 151.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $306,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 36,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total transaction of $5,580,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,826.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

