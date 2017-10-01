AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get AZZ Inc. alerts:

Shares of AZZ (AZZ) opened at 48.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.58. AZZ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Nicolaus Trims AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Target Price to $52.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/stifel-nicolaus-trims-azz-inc-azz-target-price-to-52-00.html.

In related news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.31 per share, for a total transaction of $73,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,941.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,744.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.