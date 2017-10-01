Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Werner Enterprises (WERN) opened at 36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $226,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,582.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,451,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,736,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,642,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,220,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

