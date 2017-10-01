Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.54 Million Position in Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Kroger Company (The) worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Kroger Company (KR) opened at 20.06 on Friday. Kroger Company has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $27.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Kroger Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company (The) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kroger Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Kroger Company (The) Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

