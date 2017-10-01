Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE EEM) opened at 44.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $45.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

