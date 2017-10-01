Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.34 Million Position in Sanofi (SNY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,638,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,100,000 after acquiring an additional 720,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,531,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,792,000 after acquiring an additional 572,652 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,374,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,487,000 after acquiring an additional 155,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 105,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $482.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,009,472.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi (SNY) opened at 49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. BidaskClub upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Sanofi from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

