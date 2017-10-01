SThree Plc (STHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STHR. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of SThree Plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SThree Plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347 ($4.67).

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) opened at 351.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 313.53. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 452.70 million. SThree Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 221.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 353.00.

In related news, insider Justin Hughes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.33), for a total transaction of £45,080 ($60,623.99). Also, insider Steve Quinn sold 19,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.21), for a total value of £62,440.37 ($83,970.37).

About SThree Plc

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

