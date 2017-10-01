Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $302,000 in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 71.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE ORC) opened at 10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $461.64 million.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.68). Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

ORC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions.

