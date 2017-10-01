Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $292,000 in Galapagos NV (GLPG) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Galapagos NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in Galapagos NV by 1,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galapagos NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Airain ltd increased its stake in Galapagos NV by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 12,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Galapagos NV by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,364,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Galapagos NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Galapagos NV from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.
Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) opened at 101.75 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $103.54.
Galapagos NV Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.
