Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Galapagos NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in Galapagos NV by 1,218.2% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galapagos NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Airain ltd increased its stake in Galapagos NV by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 12,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Galapagos NV by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,364,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos NV alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $292,000 in Galapagos NV (GLPG) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/stevens-capital-management-lp-invests-292000-in-galapagos-nv-glpg-stock.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Galapagos NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Galapagos NV from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) opened at 101.75 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $103.54.

Galapagos NV Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.