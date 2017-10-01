Stevens Capital Management LP Has $277,000 Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maiden Holdings were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maiden Holdings by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 528,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Maiden Holdings by 17.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Maiden Holdings by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maiden Holdings by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Maiden Holdings in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maiden Holdings Ltd. alerts:

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) opened at 7.95 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $688.63 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $753.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.30 million. Maiden Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Maiden Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

MHLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maiden Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Maiden Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maiden Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

WARNING: “Stevens Capital Management LP Has $277,000 Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/stevens-capital-management-lp-has-277000-holdings-in-maiden-holdings-ltd-mhld.html.

Maiden Holdings Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.