Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation by 307.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation during the first quarter worth about $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 79.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.11.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,366,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,737,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) opened at 128.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Display Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Universal Display Corporation had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Universal Display Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

