Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Comcast Corporation makes up about 4.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,499,933,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570,377 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,454,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,663,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,147,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,716,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,244,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,199,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,323,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,117,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,799,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price objective on Comcast Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ CMCSA) opened at 38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 billion. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $28,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $83,186.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,982 shares of company stock worth $385,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

