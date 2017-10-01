Stepan Company (SCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Stepan in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stepan from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.

Get Stepan Company alerts:

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 8,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $713,632.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,180,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,404 shares of company stock worth $2,343,492. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 68,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stepan by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 52,898.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,129 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stepan Company (SCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/stepan-company-scl-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Stepan (NYSE SCL) traded down 0.38% on Friday, reaching $83.66. 89,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.26. Stepan has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a range of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s principal markets include manufacturers of cleaning and washing compounds (including detergents, shampoos, fabric softeners, toothpastes and household cleaners), paints, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutritional supplements, agricultural products and plastics.

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.