Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stemline Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5090678750315 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Stemline Therapeutics (STML) opened at 11.10 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $260.35 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,176.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post ($2.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

