SteadyMed (STDY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SteadyMed earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6790193097199 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SteadyMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SteadyMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

SteadyMed (STDY) traded down 0.74% on Friday, reaching $3.35. 102,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SteadyMed has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s market capitalization is $88.96 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). SteadyMed had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a negative net margin of 3,179.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that SteadyMed will post ($1.56) earnings per share for the current year.

SteadyMed Company Profile

SteadyMed Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic product candidates. Its primary focus is to obtain approval in the United States for the sale of Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

