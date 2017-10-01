State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $596,000 Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,849 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Rent-A-Center worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 64,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 290.2% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,983,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,685,000 after buying an additional 6,681,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 167,333 shares during the period.

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) opened at 11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Rent-A-Center Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s market capitalization is $611.90 million.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $667.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc. will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

