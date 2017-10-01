State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $518,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15,212.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,602,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,372,000 after purchasing an additional 466,161 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,788,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,573 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 998,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 676,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tempur Sealy International Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $518,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-has-518000-holdings-in-tempur-sealy-international-inc-tpx.html.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) opened at 64.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 617.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.