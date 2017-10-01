State of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Holdings in SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its position in SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SodaStream International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SODA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SodaStream International by 506.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SodaStream International by 8,016.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA) opened at 66.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. SodaStream International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.20.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. SodaStream International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. SodaStream International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SodaStream International Ltd. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SODA. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of SodaStream International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SodaStream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut SodaStream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut SodaStream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS AG raised SodaStream International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

SodaStream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

