Staples (SPLS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Staples earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2840536676898 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) opened at 10.25 on Friday. Staples has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company’s market capitalization is $6.73 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Get Staples Inc. alerts:

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Staples had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Staples will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $8.00 target price on shares of Staples and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Staples in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Staples from $9.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/staples-spls-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Staples Company Profile

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Staples Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staples Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.