Sprint Corporation (S) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sprint Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sprint Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation -2.08% -3.66% -0.84% Sprint Corporation Competitors -998.03% 3.23% -6.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Sprint Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sprint Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sprint Corporation has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprint Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation $33.49 billion $10.80 billion -43.22 Sprint Corporation Competitors $27.19 billion $8.09 billion 7.16

Sprint Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Sprint Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprint Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint Corporation 5 11 3 0 1.89 Sprint Corporation Competitors 576 1715 1805 71 2.33

Sprint Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $10.41, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Sprint Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprint Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Company offers wireless services on a postpaid and prepaid payment basis to retail subscribers and also on a wholesale basis. The Wireline segment provides voice, data and Internet Protocol (IP) communication services to its Wireless segment. The Company offers wireless and wireline services to subscribers in approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands under the Sprint corporate brand, which includes its retail brands of Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Assurance Wireless on its wireless networks utilizing various technologies.

