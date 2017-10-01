Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2001464966067 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Forward View set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ SPWH) opened at 4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of -0.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 90.52% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings news, insider Jon Barker purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay L. Toolson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $116,626 over the last 90 days. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-spwh-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.