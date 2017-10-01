Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down previously from $149.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-spb-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) opened at 105.92 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.21). Spectrum Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.