SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Stake Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSE:MDY) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSE MDY) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,600 shares. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.25 and a 52-week high of $327.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.87 and a 200 day moving average of $315.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.4451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

