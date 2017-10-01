Sparton Corporation (SPA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News stories about Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sparton Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.0253377793763 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Sparton Corporation alerts:

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) opened at 23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Sparton Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter. Sparton Corporation had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts expect that Sparton Corporation will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sparton Corporation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/sparton-corporation-spa-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-26.html.

About Sparton Corporation

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.