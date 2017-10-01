SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SpartanNash worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 21,712.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,942 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SpartanNash by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) opened at 26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $982.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.06. SpartanNash Company has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash Company will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on SpartanNash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Pivotal Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

