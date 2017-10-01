Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,247,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $484,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,085,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,582.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,270,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,332,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,774,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) opened at 6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The firm’s market cap is $3.04 billion. Southwestern Energy Company has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy Company will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

