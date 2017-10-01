Southern Company (The) (SO) Position Maintained by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.78 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Southern Company (The) from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other Southern Company (The) news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,338.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Company (SO) opened at 49.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Southern Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.27%.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

