South State Corporation (SSB) versus Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK) Critical Contrast

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) and Bay Banks of Virginia (NASDAQ:BAYK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

South State Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bay Banks of Virginia does not pay a dividend. South State Corporation pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares South State Corporation and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 20.00% 9.15% 1.25% Bay Banks of Virginia 6.49% 3.54% 0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South State Corporation and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation $492.87 million 5.32 $112.65 million $3.87 23.27 Bay Banks of Virginia $22.54 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of South State Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of South State Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for South State Corporation and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State Corporation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

South State Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Given South State Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe South State Corporation is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

South State Corporation beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Corporation Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years. The bank also operates Minis & Co., Inc. and First Southeast 401K Fiduciaries, Inc., both registered investment advisors; and First Southeast Investor Services, Inc., a limited purpose broker-dealer. South State Corporation has assets of approximately $8.0 billion and its stock is traded under the symbol SSB on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. More information can be found at www.SouthStateBank.com.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, Virginia Commonwealth Bank and Bay Trust Company. The Bank is a state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. It serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a range of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, investment services and mortgage banking. Its products include cash management accounts, individual retirement accounts, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, investment accounts, insurance, credit cards and telephone banking. Its deposits include non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing deposits and time deposits. The Trust Company provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration.

