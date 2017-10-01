South State Corporation (SSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of South State Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) opened at 90.05 on Wednesday. South State Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. South State Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 20.00%. Analysts predict that South State Corporation will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other South State Corporation news, insider Joe E. Burns sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,180.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $232,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,215 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,581 shares of company stock worth $294,408 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in South State Corporation by 116.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State Corporation by 47.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in South State Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in South State Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in South State Corporation by 48.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State Corporation

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

